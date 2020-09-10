Report just released in August fatal crash

FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Eleven days after a crash claimed a man’s life, Arkansas State Police have finally released the report.
The crash happened at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, on U.S. Highway 63 south of Mammoth Spring in Fulton County.
Robert C. McElyea, 79, of Mammoth Spring was southbound when his 2010 Toyota Tacoma crossed the center line hitting the rear trailer duals of a northbound 2020 Freightliner.
McElyea was taken to Ozarks Medical Center then later to a Springfield hospital where he died on Sept. 2.
