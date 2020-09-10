Sept. 10: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Thursday, Sept. 10. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Our stretch of hot and dry late-summer weather continues today underneath a broad ridge of high pressure.
An occasional shower will be possible for each of the next few days, especially this weekend with the passage of a weak cold front.
Both the temperature and humidity will trend downward early next week to become in-line with more seasonable levels.
We’re eyeing the potential for higher rain chances later next week.
News Headlines
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the Delta Symphony Orchestra to get creative.
Deputies in one Region 8 county are investigating a gruesome crime: several cows shot and dismembered in their own field.
Two weeks into the new school year, and more students, staff, and faculty members are testing positive for the coronavirus.
