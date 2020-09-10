Traffic stop uncovers nearly 60 grams of meth, police say

“3rd Shift Officer Harrison made a traffic stop on a vehicle and that resulted in him locating a solid rock of methamphetamine in a Dollar General bag that weighed nearly 60 grams,” the post noted. “Ptl. Harrison conducted a probation and consent search of the driver and passenger and located a small amount of meth and a meth pipe on the passenger. After placing him under arrest, he then located the large amount of meth inside of his boot.”