Traffic stop uncovers nearly 60 grams of meth, police say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A recent search during a traffic stop led to Jonesboro police finding nearly 60 grams of meth, according to Jonesboro police.
Jonesboro police said on its Facebook page that the search was done as part of the traffic stop.
“3rd Shift Officer Harrison made a traffic stop on a vehicle and that resulted in him locating a solid rock of methamphetamine in a Dollar General bag that weighed nearly 60 grams,” the post noted. “Ptl. Harrison conducted a probation and consent search of the driver and passenger and located a small amount of meth and a meth pipe on the passenger. After placing him under arrest, he then located the large amount of meth inside of his boot.”
