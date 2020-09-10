Woman turns 100, community hosts parade for her

MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - A lady in Monette celebrated a special birthday Thursday as she turned 100 years old.
Louise McFarlin started her morning like any other, but she did have a different mindset.
“I thought, ‘Well, I’m 100 years old today,’” she said.
She got up, had breakfast, and then put on some lipstick.
McFarlin said she reads a lot in her free time. Her book of preference, the Bible. Her favorite books are Psalms and Proverbs.
She considers her faith important.
“It’s been great. I love my God. I’ve always gone to church, but, right now, I’m not able to go. I really miss that,” she said.
She’s a mother, a Christian, and even has the title of great-grandmother. The Monette community wanted to celebrate McFarlin’s birthday, too.
A parade drove by her house Thursday, giving cards, flowers, and gifts.
Signs taped to the sides of cars read, “Happy Birthday,” and “We love you.”
Mayor Bob Blankenship even gave her a key to the city.
McFarlin said she had one special thing to pass along to her friends and family.
“Tell them I love them,” she said.
Region 8 News wants to join the large group of people to wish McFarlin a very happy birthday.
