840 alligators harvested in Miss. during hunting season

840 alligators harvested in Miss. during hunting season
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 11, 2020 at 5:30 AM CDT - Updated September 11 at 5:11 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi state wildlife leaders say 840 alligators were harvested this year and the good weather helped.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks says that number is up from last year.

Gator hunters set new high in 13ft. range

Among the large catches, a 694-pound gator caught by Brent Stevens in Central Mississippi.

“I’ll get the head-mounted my mama told me last night she wanted a purse or a wallet made so I guess I’m a try to get the height, get it tanned get her a wallet made," said Brent Stevens of Daisy Dudes Outfitters.

State wildlife officials say 986 permits were issued this year.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.