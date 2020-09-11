CRDC not taking any more LIHEAP applications, citing funding being used

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Crowley’s Ridge Development Council will no longer take applications for an energy assistance program after Sept. 11, citing funding being used.
According to a post on the CRDC Facebook page, the deadline is close of business, Sept. 11.
“Pending approval by the Arkansas Energy Office, CRDC will no longer take LIHEAP (Summer and CARES) applications after the close of business on Friday, September 11th due to existing funding being utilized. We will notify clients and community partners in the event that additional funding does become available,” the post noted.
Typically, the program provides help for people to pay utility bills based on income.
