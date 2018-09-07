Downpours to Start the Weekend

The front parked to the west will finally move through this weekend. This will be the focal point for shower and storm chances on Saturday. Rain chances are highest in the afternoon and evening. Most will stay dry, but make sure to stay aware of lightning if you have outdoor plans. A few showers may linger overnight and Sunday morning before the rest of the day stays mostly dry. Next week, slightly less humid and not as warm temperatures will move in for a few days. Humidity will start to rise again as a tropical system gets close to the state. Tropical Depression 19 will move into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend and head for Mississippi and Louisiana. If you have vacation plans on the Gulf Coast next week, you need to watch this closely and be ready to cancel plans. Any impacts to Arkansas or Region 8 would come late next week. We’re watching it.