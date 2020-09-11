Health officials report 37 new coronavirus deaths, 1,622 more cases in Tennessee

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee health officials reported 1,622 new coronavirus cases and 37 additional deaths as of Friday.
The Tennessee Department of Health has identified 169,859 total cases of which 163,515 are confirmed and 4,722 are probable.
TDH has also identified 2,025 total deaths of which 1,957 are confirmed and 68 are probable.
There are currently 808 people hospitalized and more than 152,000 Tennesseans have recovered.
Coronavirus cases have seen a downward trend in Shelby County within the last month. Friday the Shelby County Health Department reported 102 new cases and five additional deaths.
The county’s total number of cases is now 2,754 with 410 deaths reported. There are 1,440 active cases.
The health care resource tracking system is showing Mid-South hospitalization use in the yellow zone with ICU utilization coming in at 89% -- not far from reaching the red zone.
Officials have worked to create an alternate care facility in the event hospitals become to crowed with virus-related hospitalizations.
SCHD is also monitoring COVID-19 clusters at several long term care facilities affecting both residents and staff. The health department has stressed the importance of protecting one of the most vulnerable populations due to the toll the virus takes on the elderly.
Several other facilities have resolved their clusters. SCHD says a cluster is resolved after a facility goes 28 consecutive days without reporting a new coronavirus case.
To stay up-to-date about COVID-19 in Shelby County, visit https://insight.livestories.com/.
