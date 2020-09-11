Hospital honors law enforcement with breakfast on 9-11

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital honored law enforcement agencies here in Region 8.
It was the hospital’s 5th annual First Responders Appreciation Breakfast.
Hospital staff served the complimentary meal to-go style.
NEA Hospital CEO Sam Lynd says the turnout was a success.
“This is just a small thank you and we recognize that, but we’re just happy to do something and partner with our community,” says Lynd.
Ty Jones, Director of Marketing for NEA Baptist says, “We would like to show our appreciation and give back to those who give so much throughout their careers. Now more than ever we want to recognize the work of our first responders. When emergencies happen, they answer the call.”
The hospital served around 200 meals to local law enforcement.
Lynd hopes they can continue the annual event in the future.
