How to tell between sinus symptoms and COVID-19 symptoms

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s the time of year where allergies and sinus infections are common, but could your symptoms be from the coronavirus?
A cough, congestion, and runny or stuffy nose are all typical sinus symptoms, but they’re also symptoms of COVID-19.
Dr. Nick Guinn with St. Bernards First Care says there are a few key differences between the two to look out for.
“You’re going to see more of a fever with coronavirus than you would your acute sinusitis, you’re going to have lots of muscle aches and pains with coronavirus, which you shouldn’t have with regular seasonal sinusitis,” said Guinn. “Also with coronvirus, you’ll have more so of that shortness of breath and cough.”
There are cases where you will only have mild symptoms that do not include a fever or shortness of breath.
“There’s a lot of interchange, intermixing of symptoms with COVID and regular sinus symptoms,” said Guinn. “COVID has a myriad of symptoms as we all know by now, which some of those can include upper respiratory including sinuses, runny nose, sinus congestion and cough. So, it can be confusing at times.”
Dr. Guinn says anytime there’s a concern for coronavirus, you can call your doctor to determine if you should get tested.
If you know you suffer from sinus issues this time of year, Dr. Guinn suggests taking a daily antihistamine like Allegra to prevent infections.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.