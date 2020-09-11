Jonesboro, Craighead County report ‘staggering increase’ in tax collections

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While declining sales tax receipts brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic have ravaged the coffers of many cities and counties, that’s not the case in Jonesboro and Craighead County.
KAIT-TV content partner Talk Business & Politics reports the city collected $1.748 million in sales and use taxes in August.
That’s a “staggering 10.2% increase from the previous August,” TB&P noted.
So far this year, the city of Jonesboro has collected $13.216 million in sales and use taxes, a 4.2% increase compared to the same 8 months last year.
Craighead County also reported strong sales and use collections in August. TB&P reported the county collected $1.986 million, an 8.9% increase over August 2019′s collections.
This year the county has collected $14.894 million.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.