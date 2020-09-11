Jonesboro remembers 9/11

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As many remember the tragic events that took place 19 years ago, local organizations also paid their respects to those lives lost.
The Jonesboro Elks Lodge #498 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1991 hosted a Patriot Day Service Friday.
Those in attendance wiped tears from their cheeks as speakers spoke about the fallen men and women in the World Trade Center.
Notes played from trumpets and bagpipes filled the air when speakers did not.
Elks Lodge Trustee Jeremy Frakes said the events united many.
“No matter where you’re from, where your background is, when it comes to Patriotism and pride in America, we all come together when it counts,” he said. “It showed in everybody’s eyes, faces, and the voices that you heard.”
Not only did the tragedy hit home in the U.S., but all around the world.
“It wasn’t just small-town USA. There were people from other countries that died that day. You can’t forget that either,” VFW Senior Vice Commander Robert Murphy said.
Friday’s service marked the 15th year for the remembrance of the events.
The VFW and the Elks Lodge plan to host the event in the years to come.
“They’re never forgotten and we’re always going to honor the memory of their loved ones,” Frakes said.
