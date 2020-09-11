Labor Day crash impacts cemetery in Blytheville

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A car accident on Labor Day destroyed a few headstones in Elmwood Cemetery, leaving families of the deceased devastated.
According to the accident report from Blytheville police, the driver was heading north on Division Street when he hit a curb and then struck a tree near the cemetery.
The motor was ejected from the vehicle, and the vehicle damaged at least 10 headstones.
The police estimated the damages to be approximately $50,000.
The police report also indicates that the driver struck another vehicle and fled the scene prior to the accident.
The driver was a minor and charged with reckless driving, driving while intoxicated, and leaving the scene of the accident.
Blytheville police are still investigating the scene and has requested people to avoid the taped off area.
If you have a deceased loved one and believe that their tombstone(s) were affected, you are asked to call Cobb Funeral Home.
