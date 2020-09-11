Memphis-Houston game uncertain after number of people connected to football program test positive for COVID-19

UofM pauses team activities

Memphis-Houston game uncertain after number of people connected to football program test positive for COVID-19
Memphis Tigers return to AutoZone Liberty Bowl for season opener (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 11, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT - Updated September 11 at 3:10 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis announced Friday number of people connected to the football program tested positive for COVID-19.

Because of the positive tests and ongoing contact tracing efforts, which require a “significant number” of people to quarantine, the team has paused all practice and group activities.

The UofM says there are no serious cases at this time, but all student-athletes and staff are being closely monitored.

Right now, the university has not made a decision on next week’s game against the University of Houston. The UofM says details will come next week after consulting with the American Athletic Conference’s COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group.

The Tigers kicked off the season last Saturday in a home game against Arkansas State. Memphis won 37-24.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.