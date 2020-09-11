$10 million set aside for Highway 67 project

WASHINGTON (KAIT) - A plan to provide $10 million for work on the future I-57 received a boost this week when federal transportation officials gave the go-ahead for the funding.
According to a media release from the state’s congressional delegation, the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded $10 million for improvements to be done on Highway 67 northeast of Little Rock.
The money is part of the Better Utilizing Investment to Leverage Development, or BUILD, program.
Under the plan, the highway would be widened from four to six lanes, an overpass would be constructed, frontage roads would be converted to one-way operation and work would be done to reconstruct two interchanges.
The project also received $40 million from the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America program earlier this year.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.