Mizzou modifies requirements, face coverings not required while outdoors and alone on campus

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KFVS) - The University of Missouri is modifying its mask requirements announced on Tuesday.
According to a letter from the Chancellor’s Office, after further discussion with the Incident Command experts, university leaders and members of the university community, they decided people who are outdoors and alone on campus do not have to wear a face covering.
They said the rest of the new requirements will remain without change.
Those updated requirements, announced on Tuesday, September 8, include all students, faculty and staff will wear face coverings in university buildings, classrooms and when outdoors with other people, even if the individuals are roommates or family members.
University leader also reminded students, faculty and staff to complete the mandatory COVID-19 training and use the #CampusClear app to check symptoms daily.
The deadline for the student mandatory training was August 24 and September 5 for the faculty and staff training.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.