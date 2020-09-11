Sept. 11: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Good morning! It’s Friday, Sept. 11. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
It’s been nearly a week since Jonesboro has seen measurable rainfall.
We expect mainly dry, sunny conditions today, as well.
Action picks up on the gridiron for Football Friday Night with favorable late-summer weather.
Isolated thunderstorms become possible this weekend with a cold front but daily highs remain a touch hotter than the September average.
Dry weather early next week gives way to thunderstorm chances by Wednesday and Thursday.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
A Region 8 fire chief is off the force this morning following allegations he chased down an ATV-riding teen, causing him to crash and get injured.
Autopsy reveals new details in the death of a Grubbs woman abducted and murdered last month.
One Region 8 town turned out to celebrate one of their own turning 100.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.