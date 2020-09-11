Three arrested in connection with aggravated assault of Dyersburg police officer

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people have been arrested after a Dyersburg Police officer was injured Monday night while attempting to arrest a fugitive.
The officer, who is not being identified at this time, was dispatched to the Sellars Drive area in reference to a theft. He made contact with the complainant, and several others who were on the scene.
Investigators say one of the individuals, who was later identified as 30-year-old John Hughes, gave the officer a fake name, date of birth, and social security number.
The information came back to another individual, and the officer attempted to take Hughes into custody for criminal impersonation. That’s when police say Hughes pushed the officer back and attempted to flee.
The officer was able to take Hughes to the ground, with Hughes continued to resist arrest. Police say Hughes made multiple attempts to retrieve the officer’s service weapon from his holster. The officer was able to keep the weapon secured in his holster by holding onto the weapon. Hughes then struck the officer multiple times in his head with closed fists, and continued to struggle for the weapon.
The complainant pulled Hughes away from the officer. The officer then attempted to call for back up but the police radio was rendered useless during the struggle. The complainant was bitten on the arm by Hughes during the struggle. The officer was able to deploy his taser, and took Hughes into custody.
Hughes is charged by Dyersburg Police for aggravated assault, assault, resisting arrest, and criminal impersonation.
Police arrested 37-year-old Ashley Curtis on Tuesday for false reports and accessory after the fact. Officers say Curtis knew Hughes’ true identity and that he was a wanted fugitive.
Police also arrested 62-year-old Mary Brown who was charged with a felony for permitting or facilitating escape for attempting to interfere with the arrest of Hughes.
The officer was transported to Dyersburg Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for head injuries and later released. Hughes was also treated at Dyersburg Regional and later released where he remains in custody.
Dyersburg Police Chief Isbell issued the following statement:
“We are grateful that our officer is going to be okay, and thankful for the assistance from the brave person who rendered aid to him. There were several individuals that were watching this attack, and watched our officer in a fight for his life doing all he could do to keep his weapon secured while being struck in the head. Some of those individuals took their phones and recorded the attack while yelling at the officer offering no assistance or even a call for help. At least one person is observed on body camera footage attempting to assist Hughes while trying to pull the Good Samaritan off of Hughes. We will continue the investigation and additional individuals may be charged. It was clear what this fugitive’s intentions were, while it is alarming that the other individuals were more concerned with recording on their phones.”
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.