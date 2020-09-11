2020 Three Rivers Shrine Club Rodeo to go on as planned

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Three Rivers Shine Club is putting on their annual rodeo at the Black River Coliseum.
The event is on Friday, September 11 and Saturday, September 12 at 7 p.m.
Professional bull riders will be featured, along with steer wrestling, freestyle bullfight and mutton busting.
“We’ve been doing this show here for 14 years, and this is the best lineup we’ve had yet. This rodeo keeps growing, it keeps getting better. And for the action that we’re gonna see on Friday and Saturday night’s performance, I’m excited," said Cline Hall, Generations Pro Rodeo owner and operator.
Organizers of the event said they will be following coronavirus guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
General admission seating is $15. Kids ages 6 and under will be admitted for free but must still request a ticket. You can purchase tickets at the door or online.
