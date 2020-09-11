Two arrested after drugs, weapons found in search, police say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A search of an apartment Friday uncovered drugs and weapons and led to two people being arrested in the case, according to Jonesboro police.
Markell Dionte Allen, 31, West Helena and Elizabeth Mae Knight, 29, of Jonesboro were arrested after the Jonesboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit executed the search warrant.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers went to an apartment in the 300 block of North Allis Street about allegations of drug dealing going on.
Officers knocked on the door but no one would answer. However, officers could smell marijuana coming from inside the apartment, police said.
Police got a search warrant and found a loaded 45-caliber Hi-Point pistol under a mattress, 422 grams of marijuana in two vacuum seal bags in a duffel bag in a bedroom, as well as a loaded 9mm Keltec Sub-2000 in the bedroom, the affidavit noted.
Officers also found marijuana, drug paraphernalia in another bedroom, as well as ammunition, two digital scales and a plastic container with 14 Ecstasy pills in the kitchen, police said.
Allen was arrested on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of schedule VI with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by certain persons, possession of schedule VI less than four ounces and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Knight was arrested on suspicion of possession of schedule I or II not meth or cocaine less than two grams, possession of schedule VI less than four ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A $250,000 bond was set for Allen and a $35,000 bond was set for Knight during a hearing Friday.
Both Allen and Knight will be arraigned Oct. 27 in circuit court.
