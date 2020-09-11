WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s daily COVID-19 briefing

MENA, Ark. (KAIT) -Gov. Asa Hutchinson will update the public at 1:30 p.m. on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Friday’s briefing will be held at the Ouachita Center on the University of Arkansas Rich Mountain campus in Mena.
It will be the governor’s last daily briefing. Hutchinson announced on Thursday, Sept. 10, he and the Arkansas Department of Health would transition to weekly and as-needed briefings.
