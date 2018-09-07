Watching Sally as it Makes Landfall This Week

Showers and downpours continue overnight for some. Coverage will be spotty and rain chances drop on Sunday even though an isolated shower is still possible. Behind the front, temperatures and humidity will drop a tad. Highs will be in the mid-80s rather than the upper 80s and low 90s. It still may feel humid at times. Tropical Storm Sally has formed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida. It’s moving into very warm water and is expected to be a hurricane at landfall near New Orleans. The path of Sally has shifted east of Arkansas and Region 8. While this means very little direct impact from Sally, we still need to watch for any changes to the path. Right now, just a few tropical downpours are possible on Wednesday and Thursday.