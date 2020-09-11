Woman faces 40 felonies in forgery, theft case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northwest Arkansas woman has an Oct. 27 circuit court date after she was arrested on suspicion of 40 felony cases of forgery, theft and drug related charges, according to Jonesboro police.
Johni Danielle Smullins, 42, of Delaware, Ark. was arrested Sept. 7 after an investigation by Jonesboro police.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers went to the 2800 block of Fair Park Boulevard Aug. 19 after getting a call about a forged check and a stolen ATV.
“On 08-07-20, Johni Smullins used a cashier’s check that had been previously been written for $5 and altered it to pay $13,800.51 to purchase an ATV,” the affidavit noted.
Officers later got a call Sept. 4 about a forged check and a stolen vehicle, also in the 2800 block of Fair Park Boulevard.
“The victim stated that a white female purchased a vehicle using a cashier’s check from Regions' Bank that had been forged. She then left the area with the vehicle that she had obtained by deception/fraud,” Jonesboro police said in the affidavit.
Jonesboro police said Smullins was arrested after she reportedly tried to pass another forged check at a local business.
Police searched her purse after the arrest and found drug paraphernalia, as well forged and altered checks plus an ID for a woman that was not Smullins, the affidavit noted.
Police also said a vehicle she was having work done on at the business was reported stolen out of Memphis; and that authorities got a search warrant for her purse, her personal belongings and the vehicle.
Officers also found forged and altered checks, copies of checks, blank check paper, label printers, erasable pens, a laptop computer and financial documents from victims in the Little Rock area, police said.
Smullins was arrested on suspicion of 36 counts of forgery-2nd degree, theft of a vehicle valued at $5,000-$25,000, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by receiving with value of $5,000-$25,000 and criminal possession of a forgery device.
A $100,000 cash only bond was set Friday for Smullins.
