Woman flown to hospital following rollover crash

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A helicopter flew a woman to a Memphis hospital Thursday afternoon following a single-vehicle rollover crash.
The incident happened at 3:20 p.m. on Interstate 55 south of Steele, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Lena R. Pascacio, 39, was southbound when her 2003 Chevy Envoy ran off the right side of the road and overturned.
Air Evac flew Pascacio to Region One Medical Center in Memphis with serious injuries.
According to the report, she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
