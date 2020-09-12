Adams has 3 TD, Arkansas State upsets Kansas State 35-31

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KAIT) - Arkansas State pulled off a massive upset in Manhattan.
Jonathan Adams Jr. had 3 touchdown receptions, including a go-ahead score with 38 seconds left. The Red Wolves beat Kansas State 35-31 Saturday afternoon in front of a national spotlight. The FOX telecast marked the first A-State game on major network television in 39 years. Adams finished with 8 catches for 98 yards.
Logan Bonner & Layne Hatcher had 2 passing TDs each in the victory. Jeff Foreman had a passing score in the 2nd quarter as part of a Red Wolves gadget play. Jamal Jones led the A-State rushing attack with 16 carries for 95 yards.
Arkansas State notched their first victory over a Power 5 opponent in 12 years (2008 - Texas A&M). The Red Wolves are 1-1 this season, they’ll host UCA next Saturday in the home opener. Kickoff is at 6:00pm at Centennial Bank Stadium, the game will be streamed on ESPN+.
