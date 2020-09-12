Arkansas reports new COVID-19 cases as ADH website updated

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas reported 68,542 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with the death toll caused by the virus at 964.
According to a tweet on the Arkansas Department of Health Twitter page, the state saw a 631-case increase.
Most of the cases in Region 8 were in the single digits per county, while double digit numbers were reported in Craighead, Crittenden and White counties.
Craighead County reported 31 new total cases, while Crittenden had 12 and White had 11, officials said on the state health department website.
The number of people who have died due to COVID-19 was up 11, from the same time period. Two of the deaths were reported in Region 8, with one each in Mississippi and Poinsett counties.
Officials also said the state had 61,819 recoveries as of Saturday afternoon; with 5,755 active cases reported.
The state had 381 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Saturday, while 83 people were on ventilators.
State health officials also said 820,354 tests have been given so far, while 750,290 tests have been negative.
State health officials also updated their website to include more information about cases throughout the state.
The website includes information on total cases by county, active cases, deaths, testing information as well as a breakdown by region on hospital information including bed capacity, patients who are in ICU and patients who are on a ventilator.
