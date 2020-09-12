Community comes together to show love to attacked teen

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Members from the community teamed up to surprise Nathan Burgess with a LED sign right on Red Wolf Boulevard.
The sign displayed several messages like “Honk for Nathan”, “We are behind you 100 percent” and “Nathan Burgess is a true champion.”
If you recall, Region 8 News covered Nathan this week after he was assaulted by another juvenile that he considered a friend.
But, since then, the community has come to get to raise money, offer martial arts classes and other cool surprises.
Burgess said Friday he has a message for everyone.
“Everything happens for a reason and I just want to encourage you to keep moving forward. Moving forward. Just keep moving this way," Burgess said.
