Jonesboro police, firefighters respond to fire at Yesdog Grill

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police and firefighters are at the scene of a fire at Yesdog Grill on Main Street in Jonesboro.
According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, officers got a call around 2:30 p.m. Saturday about the blaze. A fire was seen coming from the chimney, with smoke coming from the wall, police said.
Emergency crews have blocked off the roads in the area.
No injuries have been reported.
