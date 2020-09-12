Meyer & Pascoe claim individual cross country crowns at UCA Open

Bennett Pascoe and Pauline Meyer both took individual titles in Arkansas State cross country’s season opener Saturday morning at the UCA Cross Country Classic in Conway.
A-State’s men placed second with 42 points, while Meyer propelled the women to a dominant first-place team finish with just 19 points.
Pascoe ran a collegiate-best 15:15.3 in the 5K to win, helping A-State to a second-place team finish behind host Central Arkansas. Coleman Wilson placed fifth with a mark of 15:49.7, while Royce Fisher posted a seventh-place finish in 16:04.3 in his A-State debut. Jacob Oury (16:57.0) and Alejandro Vargas (17:18.2) also ran personal-best 5K times en route to finishing 24th and 27th. Newcomer Lexington Hilton ran unattached, placing fourth in 15:43.9.
In the women’s race, Meyer led all runners with a first-place finish in 18:20.3. Sophie Leathers placed third in 18:41.1. Elizabeth Martin placed sixth, earning four points, in 19:08.7, while McKenzie Cornell followed moments later in 19:12.5. Freshman Ellie Albrecht rounded out A-State’s top five in ninth place in 19:31.9.
Heidi Hauptman (16th – 20:12.2), Sarah Trammel (17th – 20:13.0), Katharina Schmidt (19th – 20:23.6), Megan Adams (21st – 20:30.7), Madison Grimm (25th – 20:53.5) and Emily Efurd (30th – 21:44.5) rounded out the rest of A-State’s women on the day.
The Red Wolves will be back in action on Saturday, Oct. 3, traveling to Louisville, Kentucky, for the “Live in Lou” Classic.
The Red Wolves will be back in action on Saturday, Oct. 3, traveling to Louisville, Kentucky, for the "Live in Lou" Classic.
RESULTS
Men’s Team Results (5K)
1. Central Arkansas – 27 points
2. Arkansas State – 42
3. Little Rock – 63
4. Philander Smith – 105
Men’s Individual Results: 1. Bennett Pascoe, 15:15.3* (1 point); 5. Coleman Wilson, 15:49.7* (4 points); 7. Royce Fisher, 16:04.3 (6 points); 24. Jacob Oury, 16:57.0* (15 points); 27. Alejandro Vargas, 17:18.2* (16 points)
Unattached Red Wolves: 4. Lexington Hilton, 15:43.9
Women’s Team Results (5K)
1. Arkansas State – 19
2. Central Arkansas – 37
3. Little Rock – 80
4. Philander Smith – 120
Women’s Individual Results: 1. Pauline Meyer, 18:20.3 (1 point); 3. Sophie Leathers, 18:41.1 (2 points); 6. Elizabeth Martin, 19:08.7 (4 points); 7. McKenzie Cornell, 19:12.5 (5 points); 9. Ellie Albrecht, 19:31.9 (7 points); 16. Heidi Hauptman, 20:12.2; 17. Sarah Trammel, 20:13.0*; 19. Katharina Schmidt, 20:23.6; 21. Megan Adams, 20:30.7; 25. Madison Grimm, 20:53.5; Emily Efurd, 21:44.5
