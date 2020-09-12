Olivia Schmidt fires record round for Arkansas State women’s golf

Olivia Schmidt carded a 7-under par 65 in the final round of the USA Intercollegiate Monday at Robert Trent Jones' Magnolia Grove Crossings Course to post the lowest individual round in program history, while tying the program record low three round score.
Schmidt posted eight birdies, nine pars and a bogey in the record low round of 65 to top the previous record held by teammate Grayson Gladden (67), set at the same event in the 2018-19 season. The 7-under par 65 helped Schmidt to a three-round total of 213, tying Abi Laker (2012-13 Sunflower Invitational) for the program record three-round score. Schmidt finished third in the individual standings, her second career top-five finish.
“What an incredible performance today by Olivia breaking the school record with a 65,” said A-State head coach M.J. Desbiens Shaw. “She played solid all three days this weekend and it was amazing to watch her performance today. It was a team effort today to get our best score of the weekend and finish this weekend with a lot of positives to build off of heading into our next event.”
With Schmidt leading the way, A-State improved to fifth in the final team standings after entering the day in sixth. The Red Wolves finished with a final round 289 (+1), tied for the fourth-best round in program history, to total 894 (+30) for the tournament, tied for the 10th-best mark in program history. Western Kentucky won the event with a total of 858 (-6) with host South Alabama finishing second at 867 (+3).
Sydni Leung and Grayson Gladden also carded final rounds under par. Leung, competing as an individual, fired a final round 2-under par 70, the lowest round of her career. Leung finished 13th individually with a total of 219 (+3). Gladden carded a final round 71 (-1) to total 221 (+5) for a tie for 16th, her fourth-consecutive top-20 finish and eighth career finish inside the top-25.
Elise Schultz carded a 5-over 77 to total 229 (+13) to place tied for 25th, her fourth top-25 finish in nine career events. Kiley Rodrigues totaled 232 (+16) and tied for 28th while Kayla Burke totaled 234 (+18) and tied for 34th.
A-State is scheduled to return to action Sept. 27-28 at the Schooner Fall Classic in Norman, Okla. For the latest on A-State women’s golf, follow on Twitter (@AStateGolf), Facebook (/AStateWGolf) and Instagram (AStateWGolf).
USA Intercollegiate | RTJ Magnolia Grove – Crossings Course | Mobile, Ala.
Final Results
5. Arkansas State | 302-303-289=894 (+30)
T3. Olivia Schmidt | 73-75-65=213 (-3)
13. Sydni Leung* | 74-75-70=219 (+3)
T16. Grayson Gladden | 75-75-71=221 (+5)
T25. Elise Schultz | 77-75-77=229 (+13)
T28. Kiley Rodrigues | 77-79-76=232 (+16)
T34. Kayla Burke | 77-78-79=234 (+18)
*Competing as Individual
