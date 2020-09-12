Piggott School District to go fully virtual due to COVID-19 issues

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - The Piggott School District will be going fully virtual for grades K-12 next week due to issues related to COVID-19, school officials said Saturday.
According to a post on the Piggott School District Facebook page, district officials cite a rising number of COVID-19 cases as well as difficulty finding substitute teachers as a reason.
The district will be going fully virtual from Tuesday, Sept. 15 through Friday, Sept. 18; and will reassess the situation at that time.
The preschool will remain open, while buses will not be running routes.
Also, breakfast and lunch will be provided for preschool students and for elementary and high school students through Grab and Go, officials said.
