A-State soccer beats UCA in season opener

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
CONWAY, Ark. (9/13/20) – Led by seniors Victoria MacIntosh and Hailey Furio, the Arkansas State Women’s Soccer team defeated Central Arkansas 2-0, in its season-opener at the Bill Stephens Soccer Complex.
In the 71st minute, Sarah Sodoma made an impressive run down the left wing before deflecting the ball off a UCA (1-1) defender. Haley Husted then lined up for a corner kick, which bounced off the hands of Central Arkansas, in the box, resulting in a penalty kick.
MacIntosh took the pk for the Red Wolves (1-0), which zipped through the top right side of the goal, to put Arkansas State on top, 1-0.
Furio gave the Scarlet and Black insurance in the 79th minute when she collected the ball then launched it through the left side of the net, giving the Red Wolves a 2-0 advantage.
Sodoma and Furio each took two shots on the night while managing one shot on goal. Husted and Darby Stotts also contributed to the Red Wolves offensive attack as they each took one shot.
Megan McClure collected two saves as she earned her first shutout victory of the season.
The Red Wolves will return to action Sunday, Sept. 20, at the A-State Soccer Park. Kickoff is set for noon.
For the latest on the A-State Women’s Soccer, log onto the team’s Facebook page at https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2f%2f%2fFacebook.com%2fAStateSoccer&c=E,1,7VwvHXYfaTelsYNQIa19jBGgmnn9mWuKbu27sEnKkVCRf9rSJkvJk2aA81NafxDALo3qCnLS1uil_8pNhAzogeR92q_98CaUbhKpY5RhH8sfiqAoUd4Y&typo=1 and follow them on Twitter @AStateSoccer.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.