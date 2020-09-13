Arkansas reports 508 new cases, 12 additional COVID-19 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas saw 508 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours, with over 5,800 active cases, according to state health officials.
According to a Tweet by Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas had 69,050 confirmed cases reported as of Sunday afternoon. Of the 69,050, the state has seen 62,243 recoveries from the virus.
Of the 508 new cases, 490 cases were in the community and the rest were in correctional facilities.
Of the additional deaths, a death was reported in Mississippi County.
Officials also said on the ADH website that Craighead County had 23 new cases, while Baxter and Mississippi counties had eight new cases.
The other counties in Region 8 saw numbers in the single digits.
State health officials said 373 people remain hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 80 people are on ventilators.
Officials also noted that people from 18-44 make up about half of the cases so far, with people ages 45-64 are about 26% of the cases.
