Final suspect to appear in court for murder of Holly Bobo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Monday the final suspect charged in the murder of Holly Bobo will be in court.
Jason Autry was serving an eight-year sentence on a federal drug charge when he was arrested in the murder of Bobo.
Autry has not gone to trial because he made a plea deal for his testimony against Zach Adams.
During Adams' trial, Autry testified that he helped dispose of Bobo’s body.
Holly Bobo was killed in 2011.
In September 2014, partial remains were found in northern Decatur County.
