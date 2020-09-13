Health officials report 1,032 new coronavirus cases, 39 new deaths in Tennessee

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee health officials reported 1,032 new coronavirus cases and 39 new deaths as of Sunday.
The Tennessee Department of Health also reports 170,891 total cases of which 165,922 are confirmed and 4,969 are probable.
TDH has also identified 2,064 total deaths of which 1,923 are confirmed and 65 are probable.
Shelby County health officials reported 5 new COVID-19 related deaths and 136 new confirmed cases Sunday.
The total case count for Shelby County is 28,890 of which 28,657 are confirmed and 233 are probable.
SCHD has also identified 415 total deaths of which 399 are confirmed and 16 are probable.
County health officials also report that 1,412 cases are active and 27,063 people have recovered. Currently, there are 9,327 people in quarantine.
To stay up-to-date about COVID-19 in Shelby County, visit https://insight.livestories.com/.
