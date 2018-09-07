Lower Humidity to Start the Week

We’re starting the week off with nice weather! Low humidity moved in overnight, and temperatures have fallen into the 60s. A few locations in the Ozarks made it into the 50s. We’ll still be in the 80s during the warmest part of the day, but it’ll feel better than the 80s and high humidity like we saw last week. Rain chances and humidity will creep back up for the middle of the week as Sally passes to our east. No direct impacts from Sally in Region 8. Tropical moisture around Sally will interact with a cold front giving us scattered tropical downpour chances on Wednesday and Thursday though. Friday, a strong cold front will move through. This looks to bring fall weather to Region 8! Highs will be in the 70s with overnight temperatures in the 50s for the weekend.