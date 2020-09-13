Philippines deports US Marine in transgender killing

In this photo provided by the Philippines' Bureau of Immigration Public Information Office, (PIO), U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton, center, is escorted as he arrives at the airport before boarding a U.S. military plane in Manila, Philippines, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Pemberton, a U.S. Marine convicted of killing a Filipino transgender woman, was deported Sunday after a presidential pardon cut short his detention in a case that renewed outrage over a pact governing American military presence in the Philippines. (Source: Bureau of Immigration PIO via AP)