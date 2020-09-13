Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/11/20)

An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week.
Hoxie (Daylon Powell 91 yd TD pass to Stefan Coleman)
Nominee number 1 is Hoxie. Daylon Powell launches one into the night and Stefan Coleman snags and scores in style, it’s a 91 yard touchdown. The Mustangs beat Westside 54-29 in the FFN Game of the Week. Hoxie starts the season 3-0.
Rivercrest (Kam Turner 55 yd TD)
Nominee number 2 is Rivercrest. Kam Turner takes it 55 yards for the score on the first play of the game. He accounted for 4 TDs on offense and 1 on defense. The Colts beat Valley View 41-24 to start 2-0.
Trumann (Milton Lewis 91 yd TD)
Our final nominee is Trumann. Milton Lewis flips the field and then some. He breaks away for a 91 yard Wildcat touchdown. Trumann beat Southside 27-0.
Voting starts Sunday at 4:00pm and ends Tuesday at 4:00pm. We’ll announce the winner in the Tuesday sportscasts.
Yarnell’s will donate $200 to the booster club of the winning school.
