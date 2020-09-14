A-State students discuss masks off-campus

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University enforces the use of face masks for every student and faculty on campus.
But, do the students wear them off-campus?
A-State officials and students agree masks are up on campus. At the beginning of the semester, Chancellor Kelly Damphousse and his administration worked to keep COVID-19 off-campus.
They sent emails and made phone calls to businesses in the community to work together to stop the spread once students returned.
“I think it also just shows that we have a lot of partners in the community and a lot of cooperation in the community where we can ask a question, they can ask a question, and we can all work together to do the best that we could to make sure that we’re all working together to limit the spread,” A-State executive director of marketing Bill Smith said.
The safety of the students isn’t the university’s only concern.
“This isn’t just students. It’s our entire community, needs to come together and make sure that we’re wearing masks, that we’re staying physically distant, and we’re not doing the things that compromise each other’s safety,” he said.
Students across campus agree and acknowledge the importance of the masks.
“Everybody knows, if we want to stay on campus the rest of the semester, our best chance is following the rules,” freshman Olivia Ford said.
Ford joined Greek Life on campus and said they are enforcing the rules set in place, too.
On the sports side, rugby player Juan Torres said it’s something we must get accustomed to.
“It’s never comfortable to be wearing a mask all the time in class, the library. We have to get used to it. It’s the new normality,” he said.
Although many recognize the mask’s importance, sometimes it doesn’t always stay on.
“You see people sometimes walking around out here without masks on. It’s easy to think that people might not be wearing masks other places,” freshman Austin Sloan said.
Ford and Sloan said the student body as a whole does wear them.
“I’m getting emails all the time about updates and reminders to keep wearing masks,” Sloan said. “I think the school is doing a pretty good job at that.”
A-State posts a daily update on COVID-19 cases in students and faculty.
