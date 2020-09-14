Another week, another catalytic converter stolen

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Less than a week after someone stole two catalytic converters from The Learning Center, the rash of thefts continues.
The latest victim was a 17-year-old man who left his 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee at Firestone Complete Auto Care, 2106 Wilkins Ave., for repairs.
According to the initial incident report, the vehicle needed to be towed to a different auto shop.
That’s when the tow truck driver noticed someone had stolen the catalytic converter.
Since the first of the year, according to the Jonesboro Police Department, officers have investigated dozens of similar thefts.
Anyone with information on this latest incident should call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).
