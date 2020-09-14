Arbyrd man killed in Kennett hit-and-run

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) -Police are investigating a Friday night hit-and-run that left an Arbyrd man dead.
According to a post on the Kennett Police Department’s Facebook page, police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian just after 7:30 p.m. Sept. 11 near the Kentucky Fried Chicken on Independence Avenue.
Officers found a 72-year-old Arbyrd man laying on the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police described the suspect vehicle as being a silver 1989-1992 Chevy Silverado or GMC Sierra extended cab pickup truck with a toolbox in the back.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kennett Police Department at 573-888-4622, send a message on Facebook Messenger, or email cmoody@kennettpd.org
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is assisting Kennett police in the investigation.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.