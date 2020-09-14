Arkansas high school football rankings, week ending Sept. 12

By Associated Press | September 8, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT - Updated September 14 at 2:48 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending September 12. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s ranking:

OVERALL

Record Pts Prv

1. Bryant (28) 2-0 280 1

2. Bentonville 2-0 232 2

3. North Little Rock 2-0 225 3

4. Greenwood 2-0 174 4

5. Pulaski Academy 2-0 148 5

6. Cabot 3-0 104 7

(tie) Conway 2-1 104 8

8. Bentonville West 2-1 70 9

9. Benton 1-1 66 10

10. Joe T. Robinson 2-1 45 NR

Others receiving votes: Wynne 20, LR Christian 18, Lake Hamilton 14, Camden Fairview 10, Fayetteville 6, Arkadelphia 5, Jonesboro 5, LR Parkview 4, Harding Academy 3, FS Northside 2, Springdale Har-Ber 2, Watson Chapel 2, Fordyce 1.

CLASS 7A

Record Pts Prv

1. Bryant (28) 2-0 140 1

2. Bentonville 2-0 103 2

3. North Little Rock 2-0 94 3

4. Conway 2-1 37 5

5. Cabot 3-0 32 4

Others receiving votes: Bentonville West 12, Fayetteville 1, FS Northside 1.

CLASS 6A

Record Pts Prv

1. Greenwood (23) 2-0 135 1

2. Benton (5) 1-1 98 2

3. Lake Hamilton 2-0 78 3

4. LR Parkview 2-0 52 5

5. Jonesboro 1-2 33 4

Others receiving votes: Pine Bluff 5, Siloam Springs 5, Van Buren 5 West Memphis 5, Searcy 3, Russellville 1.

CLASS 5A

Record Pts Prv

1. Pulaski Academy (28) 2-0 118 1

2. Wynne 3-0 96 3

3. LR Christian 2-1 51 2

4. Texarkana 0-0 39 NR

5. Harrison 2-1 37 4

Others receiving votes: Magnolia 22, Camden Fairview 17, White Hall 9, Maumelle 7, Watson Chapel 2.

CLASS 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. Joe T. Robinson (24) 2-1 132 1

2. Arkadelphia (3) 3-0 89 2

3. Nashville (1) 2-1 73 3

4. Shiloh Christian 2-0 66 4

5. Pocahontas 3-0 20 5

(tie) Stuttgart 2-0 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Ozark 11, Rivercrest 5, Crossett 2, Warren 2, Ashdown 1, Lonoke 1.

CLASS 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Harding Academy (23) 2-0 135 1

2. Prescott (4) 2-0 103 2

3. Newport 3-0 80 3

4. Booneville 2-0 40 4

5. Rison (1) 1-1 22 5

Others receiving votes: Hoxie 20, Osceola 12, McGehee 9, Camden Harmony Grove 2, Salem 1.

CLASS 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Fordyce (24) 2-0 136 1

2. Junction City (3) 2-1 106 2

3. Gurdon 1-1 77 3

4. Des Arc (1) 2-0 58 4

5. Magnet Cove 2-1 22 5

Others receiving votes: Clarendon 5, Hazen 5, Poyen 5, McCrory 3, Foreman 2, Bigelow 1.

