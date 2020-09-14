Arkansas high school football rankings, week ending Sept. 12

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending September 12. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s ranking:
OVERALL
Record Pts Prv
1. Bryant (28) 2-0 280 1
2. Bentonville 2-0 232 2
3. North Little Rock 2-0 225 3
4. Greenwood 2-0 174 4
5. Pulaski Academy 2-0 148 5
6. Cabot 3-0 104 7
(tie) Conway 2-1 104 8
8. Bentonville West 2-1 70 9
9. Benton 1-1 66 10
10. Joe T. Robinson 2-1 45 NR
Others receiving votes: Wynne 20, LR Christian 18, Lake Hamilton 14, Camden Fairview 10, Fayetteville 6, Arkadelphia 5, Jonesboro 5, LR Parkview 4, Harding Academy 3, FS Northside 2, Springdale Har-Ber 2, Watson Chapel 2, Fordyce 1.
CLASS 7A
Record Pts Prv
1. Bryant (28) 2-0 140 1
2. Bentonville 2-0 103 2
3. North Little Rock 2-0 94 3
4. Conway 2-1 37 5
5. Cabot 3-0 32 4
Others receiving votes: Bentonville West 12, Fayetteville 1, FS Northside 1.
CLASS 6A
Record Pts Prv
1. Greenwood (23) 2-0 135 1
2. Benton (5) 1-1 98 2
3. Lake Hamilton 2-0 78 3
4. LR Parkview 2-0 52 5
5. Jonesboro 1-2 33 4
Others receiving votes: Pine Bluff 5, Siloam Springs 5, Van Buren 5 West Memphis 5, Searcy 3, Russellville 1.
CLASS 5A
Record Pts Prv
1. Pulaski Academy (28) 2-0 118 1
2. Wynne 3-0 96 3
3. LR Christian 2-1 51 2
4. Texarkana 0-0 39 NR
5. Harrison 2-1 37 4
Others receiving votes: Magnolia 22, Camden Fairview 17, White Hall 9, Maumelle 7, Watson Chapel 2.
CLASS 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Joe T. Robinson (24) 2-1 132 1
2. Arkadelphia (3) 3-0 89 2
3. Nashville (1) 2-1 73 3
4. Shiloh Christian 2-0 66 4
5. Pocahontas 3-0 20 5
(tie) Stuttgart 2-0 20 NR
Others receiving votes: Ozark 11, Rivercrest 5, Crossett 2, Warren 2, Ashdown 1, Lonoke 1.
CLASS 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Harding Academy (23) 2-0 135 1
2. Prescott (4) 2-0 103 2
3. Newport 3-0 80 3
4. Booneville 2-0 40 4
5. Rison (1) 1-1 22 5
Others receiving votes: Hoxie 20, Osceola 12, McGehee 9, Camden Harmony Grove 2, Salem 1.
CLASS 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Fordyce (24) 2-0 136 1
2. Junction City (3) 2-1 106 2
3. Gurdon 1-1 77 3
4. Des Arc (1) 2-0 58 4
5. Magnet Cove 2-1 22 5
Others receiving votes: Clarendon 5, Hazen 5, Poyen 5, McCrory 3, Foreman 2, Bigelow 1.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.