Arkansas State looking ahead to matchup with UCA

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State is riding after a 35-31 victory over the weekend against Kansas State. Their first over a Power 5 opponent since 2008.
The Red Wolves now turn to this weekend’s home opener against Central Arkansas.
The Bears won the last meeting between the two back in 2016, 28-23.
David Duggan and Keith Heckendorf gave their thoughts on the performance against Kansas State and preview for what’s ahead against the Bears during their regular weekly Monday press conference.
