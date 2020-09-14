A Better Region 8: Census Deadline Approaching

(KAIT) - Jonesboro is home to more than 70,000 people but imagine 15-20,000 residents disappearing overnight.
That could happen, on paper anyway, if we don’t get out and make sure everyone is counted.
While those thousands of us will still be here working, going to school, contributing to our economy, and using government resources, we won’t be seen by our federal government for the next ten years.
That’s because those thousands, or about 40-percent of the city, still have not been counted in this year’s census.
A reminder: The Constitution requires the federal government to take a census every 10 years.
While the main purpose is to make sure our representatives in Congress represent an equal number of people, the census also determines how much money local governments get for roads, schools, police and fire departments, social welfare programs, and so on.
Supporting the additional thousands of unaccounted residents will fall to the local governments.
That could mean additional taxes or severe cuts to essential services to make up the difference.
I don’t think anyone wants that.
Time is running out to get in this year’s census.
So, ask your family, friends, and neighbors to get counted.
It’s our civic duty, and it’ll make this a Better Region 8.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.