Caruthersville Humane Society holds virtual 5K run, 2-mile walk

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Caruthersville Humane Society announced its John Van Ausdall Memorial 5K Run and 2-mile Walk will be held virtually in October.
The annual event was postponed in April.
“After much consideration, and watching the active cases in our county, we have decided to opt for a virtual 5K run and 2-mile walk,” Humane Society Director Karol Wilcox said. “This was not an easy decision at all.”
The humane society will start taking registrations at any time. Runners and walkers will receive a special COVID-edition t-shirt the first few weeks of October.
According to Wilcox, they can run or walk at any time and then share a picture of themselves or their group with #CHS5KCOVIDSTYLE.
Registration is $20. Registration forms are available at Hays in Caruthersville, the Caruthersville Recreation Center, the Caruthersville Public Library, Petsense in Sikeston, the shelter in Caruthersville and from any Board member.
Shirts and registration forms will also be available at the Caruthersville Chili Cook-Off on October 17.
Participants who want to take part, but cannot pick up their shirts can have them mailed for an additional $5.
“COVID-19 has hit the shelter extremely hard,” Wilcox said. “When we had to cancel the fundraiser in April, we lost over half of our budget. We then endured the lockdown and we have taken in more animals this year than all of last year. It has been a rough time with grant funding cout and an uncertain economy. We have just been devastated financially."
Wilcox went on to say the fundraiser normally provides a third to half of the humane society’s operating budget.
For more information on sponsorship or participating, you can call the shelter at 573-333-9977.
