Domino’s commits to donate $100M as St. Jude begins construction for new patient housing facility
The Domino's Village at St. Jude (Source: WMC/St. Jude)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 14, 2020 at 9:26 AM CDT - Updated September 14 at 10:21 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - St. Jude Children’s Hospital is set to begin construction on a new housing facility for patients and their families and Domino’s has committed to raising millions for the project.

Construction for The Domino’s Village will cost $100 million and Domino’s has committed to donating that amount over the next 10 years in contribution to the facility and the mission of St. Jude.

The new six-story, 288,990 square foot facility is set to open in the spring of 2023 and will include a parking garage, outside courtyard and play area and a pedestrian bridge across North Third Street.

The Domino’s Village will be equipped with 140 units, including one, two and three-bedroom suites/apartments.

St. Jude says the addition of The Domino’s Village will help meet the increased need to serve children in need.

