Enrollment record set for BRTC’s Career and Technical Center

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Black River Technical College’s Career and Technical Center reports a record number of high school students enrolled in the fall welding program.
87 high school students from Brookland, Corning, Greene County Tech, Hillcrest, Hoxie, Marmaduke, Maynard, Paragould, Pocahontas, Rector, Sloan-Hendrix and Walnut Ridge are earning their high school diplomas and certificates from BRTC.
The students are earning certificates in Auto Collision Repair Technology, CNA, Industrial Electricity/Electronics, Machine Tool Technology, Phlebotomy and Welding.
These students will be ready to enter the workforce as soon as they graduate from high school.
