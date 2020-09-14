Final suspect charged in Holly Bobo case to appear in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The final suspect charged in the murder of Holly Bobo will be in court Monday.
Jason Autry was serving an 8-year sentence on a federal drug charge when he was arrested in the murder of the 20-year-old former west Tennessee nursing student.
Autry has not gone to trial because he made a plea deal for his testimony against Zach Adams.
During Adams' trial, Autry testified that he helped dispose of Bobo’s body.
Holly Bobo was just 20 years old when she was killed in 2011.
In September 2014, partial remains were found in northern Decatur County in West Tennessee.
WMC Action News 5 will be in the courtroom today and will provide updates online and on-air.
