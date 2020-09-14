Foundation of Arts faces low enrollment after pandemic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The pandemic has dealt a devastating blow on the arts, including the Foundation of Arts in Jonesboro.
Enrollment at the Foundation of Arts is half of what they normally see. Right now, they have just over 130 students, compared to 320 last year.
They developed a financial plan in April and have been able to keep afloat.
The Arts Center has taken steps to ensure student’s safety. Their intake procedure includes health screening questions, taking temperatures, and masks are worn during class. For physically demanding classes where students are unable to wear masks, everyone remains spaced out.
Executive and Artistic Director Kristi Pulliam says the number of interested people grows every day. She says that “they will survive with the help of the community,” and is hopeful that enrollment numbers will go back to normal in the spring.
“We’re so thankful for people who are choosing to participate in the Foundation of Arts programming, but we’re also very respectful of people who choose not to right now, and we appreciate the opportunity to offer the programming and to serve the mission given. I hope that as this crisis subsides, that more and more people participate,” said Pulliam.
If you prefer to take online classes, you do have options. The Arts Center offers virtual ballet and art classes.
Pulliam says that the arts are essential for mental health and a good way to find a bit of normalcy.
