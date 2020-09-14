Gas prices tumbling with change of seasons

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The change of seasons and a “rough patch” in oil prices have helped drive down gas prices in Arkansas.
The price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell 2.4 cents to an average of $1.88, according to the latest survey by GasBuddy.com.
Meanwhile, the national average price of gasoline fell 3.2 cents to $2.17.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, cited expected “seasonal factors” as one of the driving forces behind the drop.
The summer gasoline requirements end on Tuesday, which he said in a Monday release will usher in cheaper to produce winter gasoline.
“In addition, oil prices have hit a rough patch on renewed concerns about the economy and falling demand, leaving motorists the beneficiaries for the next few weeks,” De Haan said.
